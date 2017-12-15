Minnie Driver Slams Matt Damon Over Sexual Misconduct Comments: 'SERIOUSLY?'

Minnie Driver is not happy about Matt Damon’s controversial new interview, in which he asserted that the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations don’t all cary the same weight.

“God God, SERIOUSLY?” the actress tweeted on Friday, along with a link to the article. “There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape as an excuse or worse – our problem,” she continued.

Damon garnered controversy about comments he made in a preview clip of an upcoming edition of ABC’s Popcorn with Peter Travers. In the clip, Damon says, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary.”

He added, “I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior … There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

Driver and Damon previously starred together in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, and dated for a short time afterwards. Their relationship ended awkwardly in 1998, when Damon denied he had a girlfriend while appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah,” Driver told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate.” Damon reportedly had no comment at the time.

Last year, Driver opened up about her own experience with sexual assault as a teen. “When I was [17], I was on vacation in Greece, and this guy, kinda elbow-grabbed me, and said ‘You’re going to dance with me,’ ” she said on Sirius XM’s StandUP! with Pete Dominick. “I said ‘no’ and I pulled my arm away from him, and he grabbed me by the back of my hair. I tried to kick him, and then he punched me.”

In his interview with Peter Travers, Damon went on to talk positively about Louis C.K., who expressed remorse after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.