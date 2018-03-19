Minka Kelly Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Dog Chewy: ‘You Were My Rock'

Minka Kelly‘s pooch Chewy has passed away.

“My sweet angel baby girl. My Chewy…I still can’t quite catch my breath,” the Friday Night Lights alum wrote alongside a series of photos of her pet Cockapoo, whose name is short for Chewbacca.

Continuing, Kelly, 37, wrote, “My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for 13 years of true and unconditional love.”

“We’ve lived all over the place and what a trooper you were. You made everywhere new and foreign feel like home,” she continued. “You’ve seen me through it all… You were my rock during the hard times and taught me humility during the good. What a divine gift and love you were.”

“I hope you’re out there somewhere running through a forest chewing on sticks and chasing squirrels. I hope you’re with my momma. Give her all the kisses for me and make sure she knows how much we’ve missed her,” she added.

Concluding her heartfelt message, Kelly wrote, “I’d suffer this heartache a million times over to do it all again. I love you forever, my puppy.”

Kelly also has a dog named Fred. Before Chewy’s passing, the actress would frequently share videos of the two canines playing together on social media.

In a separate post memorializing her beloved pet, the actress wrote, “What an honor and a true and abiding gift it was to have her precious spirit in my life for as long as I did.”

“I don’t remember who I was before Chewy was in my life, but I do know I’m a better person because of her,” she added.