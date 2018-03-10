Mindy Kaling Was Moved to Tears by B.J. Novak's Sweet Message About How Proud of Her He Is

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling may not be dating but they have a special bond like no other. And on Friday, he made that more evident than ever when he publicly dedicated a heartwarming shout-out to Kaling in celebration of the release of her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time.

“When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime,” Novak tweeted with a photo of the Disney movie poster.

Kaling, who previously dated her former Office costar, retweeted and responded: “Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again.”

Her Mindy Project costars David Stassen and Ike Barinholtz also commented on Novak’s tweet as Stassen wrote, “She lived next to a Burger King and didn’t even know it. Very sad for her, while Barinholtz said, “More That BK used to sell a whopper that had a fried chicken breast on top, it was messed up.”

The sweet tweet comes after the new mom and Novak, 38, were each other’s dates to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday.

Although many fans and Office diehards — Kaling starred as Kelly Kapoor, opposite Novak’s Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom — celebrated a Kaling-Novak coupling, a source told PEOPLE the pair is just friends.

While the duo has not been publicly or romantically linked since their days on the Steve Carrell-headlined NBC comedy, she has shared details about their close relationship.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling admitted to InStyle in 2015.

And in 2014, Novak opened up to PEOPLE about his friendly – and at times romantic – relationship with Kaling, who welcomed daughter Katherine Swati in December.

“Complicated,” he said when asked to describe Kaling in one word. “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”