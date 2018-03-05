Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, In-N-Out Burgers & More: Inside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The biggest party on Hollywood’s biggest night featured a star-studded guest list, a menu prepared by a celebrity chef, customized In-N-Out burgers and a friendly outing between two famous exes.

The Vanity Fair Oscars party kicked off after the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, where winners like Allison Janney, Jordan Peele and Gary Oldman celebrated their victories and rubbed shoulders with their famous peers.

Other notable guests included exes and longtime friends Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who arrived together. Although the Kaling-Novak couple fandom was real on social media as Office diehards and romance shippers freaked out over their reunion — Novak starred as Kelly Kapoor, opposite Novak’s Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom — a source tells PEOPLE the pair is just friends.

Kaling, who welcomed daughter Katherine Swati in December, was overheard talking to guests about being a new mom. Later in the evening, she and Novak took a break from socializing to rest their feet on a lounge sofa. They stayed for the dinner and left together around midnight.

As for food, the menu was designed again this year by chef Thomas Keller and included slow poached dover sole, grilled beef calotte, ricotta and crème fraiche gnudi. At the party, guests snacked on buttermilk fried chicken, corn dogs with honey mustard and creamsicle truffle. And just like last year, the party featured an In-N-Out kiosk that served 1,700 burgers.

Mary J. Blige, who was nominated for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song, was one of the first guests to arrive and was greeted by cheers from the crowd as she entered. Patrick Stewart welcomed her with a big hug.

Greta Gerwig, whose film Lady Bird received five nominations, arrived with a group of friends who headed for the Apple Music lounge, where DJ Zane Lowe, Charli XCX and Kaytrandada supplied the music. Gerwig changed into sneakers immediately and danced most of the night.

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand danced her way into the party, and was delighted by an a cappella group serenading guests. The actress, who shouted out Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim during her acceptance speech, was spotted chatting with other Olympians, like skier Lindsay Vonn, throughout the evening.

Breakout star Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his first Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, appeared thrilled to be at his first Vanity Fair party. He brought his sister as a guest and held court with several fellow celebrities while eating fried chicken.

Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoë Kravitz were also spotted together, as were Tiffany Haddish and Drake, who spent time chatting. Famous duo Peele and Keegan Michael-Key were seen together, with Michael-Key hugging and congratulating his Key & Peele costar.