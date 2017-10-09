Miles Teller and Fiancée Keleigh Sperry Pack on the PDA at First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Happy in love!

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry packed on the PDA at the premiere of Only The Brave on Sunday night, marking their first public appearance as a newly engaged couple.

The couple walked arm-in-arm down the carpet and even stopped to share a sweet kiss in between photos.

Teller looked dapper in a black suit, while Sperry added a pop of color in a green, floral dress. The model kept her hair pulled back and her jewelry minimal — except for her engagement ring.

The Whiplash star, 30, proposed to Sperry, 24, while on a safari in South Africa in August.

“These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy.”

These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate 😘 @keleigh_sperry A post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Teller and Sperry have been dating since 2013.

They attended the 2016 MTV Movie Awards together and shared a kiss while posing for the cameras. Teller told E! News in 2015 that Sperry was “lovely.”

“It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both,” he said. “She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come and visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”

Only the Brave opens Oct. 20.