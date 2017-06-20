Miles Teller Steps Out with Girlfriend in First Sighting Since Arrest

Miles Teller was spotted spending time with his girlfriend after his public intoxication arrest.

The actor stepped out with Keleigh Sperry for a sushi dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night. The casually dressed couple were seen in Studio City the day after the 30-year-old Whiplash actor spent time in a San Diego jail.

Teller took to his Twitter on Monday to dismiss reports that he had been arrested, claiming that he was detained without charge.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Teller was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning and subsequently booked for public intoxication. His police report will now be handed to the San Diego City Attorney’s office, which will then determine whether or not to press charges against the actor.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

San Diego Police approached Teller in the early hours of Sunday after finding that he allegedly appeared intoxicated and had trouble keeping his balance, Officer Billy Hernandez, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department, told PEOPLE.

Officers gave him the option of sleeping it off at one of the city’s detox centers, but Teller allegedly did not cooperate.

“He was taken to the detox center where he was uncooperative and the staff rejected him. He was then arrested and transported to the local jail where he was booked,” Hernandez told PEOPLE.

The city of San Diego allows intoxicated people to check into detox centers run by volunteers in lieu of facing arrest. After allegedly rejecting the treatment, Teller was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and taken to jail. He was later released.

Teller was last seen playing a boxer in Bleed for This and will next appear in Thank You for Your Service — a post-war film exploring the effect of PTSD on veterans.