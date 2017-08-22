Miles Teller Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

Wedding bells are in the future for Miles Teller.

The Whiplash star, 30, proposed to girlfriend Keleigh Sperry while on a safari in South Africa, according to Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, who posted photos of the newly engaged couple on Instagram Monday evening.

These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry A post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” Sperry York wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry.”

Reps for Teller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair – who have been dating since 2013 – were vactionning in the Seychelles last week before heading to South Africa.

The 24-year-old model and bride-to-be shared photos from the couple’s visit to the Madikwe Game Reserve on Saturday.

Teller and Sperry have been together through thick and thin, including when he was arrested for public intoxication in San Diego, California, in June. The pair were spotted soon after the incident, stepping out for sushi in Los Angeles.

How sweet it is to be loved by you ❤️ A post shared by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

The two attended the 2016 Met Gala together, making heads turn.

#MetGala 2016 with @maisonvalentino and @davidyurman @carlossouza1311 @mskatiegoodwin ❤️ A post shared by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

They attended the 2016 MTV Movie Awards together and shared a kiss while posing for the cameras. Teller told E! News in 2015 that Sperry was “lovely.”

“It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both,” he said. “She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come and visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”