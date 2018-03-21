Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon met for the first time while working together on The Spy Who Dumped Me and bonded instantly.

But one thing the actresses don’t see eye to eye on: the finale of Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s Bachelor season, in which he broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin onscreen in order to reunite with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. & Burnham Paul Hebert/ABC (2); Craig Sjodin/Getty

“She had a theory that she thinks it was set up,” Kunis, 34, said of McKinnon on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. “I spoke to Chris [Harrison] the host about it. It was not set up.”

DeGeneres — who had Kufrin on her talk show March 15 — clarified that although the producers knew Luyendyk, 36, planned to end his relationship with his inital choice when they met up after getting engaged, the cameramen weren’t aware.

“I revoke my theory,” McKinnon said, calling the two-part finale an “atomic explosion.”

While ABC named Kufrin, 27, its new Bachelorette, Kunis and McKinnon still feel terrible about how her public breakup went down.

McKinnon, 34, hilariously imagined what it must have been like for the traumatized cameramen, one of whom she decided was named Josh. “So these guys are there and they’re just … they’re like, ‘What’s going on? Josh, what’s going on?’ And they’re following to the bathroom and they’re going and they’re crying for Becca. ‘Josh, how can he do this to her?'”

Kunis and McKinnon on Ellen March 21 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kunis added, “It was incredible, wasn’t it?”

The That ’70s Show star appeared on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette with her husband Ashton Kutcher. “Monday nights for us are white wine, vodka tonic, Bachelor or Bachelorette,” the couple said in 2017, with Kutcher calling the show their “guilty pleasure.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET. The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters August 3.