Michelle Williams' New Boyfriend Andrew Youmans: Everything We Know About the Businessman

Michelle Williams has a new man in her life: The Oscar-nominated actress is dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the actress, 37, wore a heart-shaped diamond ring that sparked engagement buzz. But when asked if it was a engagement ring, she told PEOPLE it was simply “beautiful jewelry.” Williams has been seen wearing it to several other events, including the L.A. premiere of the talked-about film All the Money in the World.

Williams is a parent to daughter Matilda, 12, with her late partner Heath Ledger. She has dated Jason Segal and author Jonathan Safran Foer.

Here’s what we know about her new beau.

He was spotted with Williams in Rome

Youmans, 50, was first spotted with Williams in July 2017 when the couple strolled the streets of Rome. Williams was all smiles as they walked through the Campo de’Fiori street market in the Italian capital, where they each took turns sampling the local fare.

Sara De Boer/startraks

The two spent time in Rome as Williams filmed All the Money in the World, the Getty family kidnapping thriller for which she was nominated at the Golden Globes this year.

He’s a businessman with degrees from Dartmouth and Harvard — and taught a class at Stanford

The high-profile consultant first graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth in 1987, according to his profile on the Handel Group website. He later got a degree from the Harvard Business School in 1992.

Youmans also taught a class at the Stanford Graduate School of Business from 2015-2016. He created the second-year course that dealt with “embedding Toyota philosophy and principles in teams and companies to generate high performance culture,” according to his profile on Humatics.

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

He used to work for his family business before leaving to do research on Toyota

After a brief stint as a real estate analyst right out of college, Youmans eventually joined the family business Connecticut Spring — a manufacturing company. The businessman rose through the ranks and eventually became VP of Operations before deciding to get his Harvard degree while also balancing his day job.

After graduating, Youmans began looking into the Toyota Production System (TPS) in order to learn to lead better at the family company. His research ended up being published by the Harvard School of Business.

He then started his own consulting company

His work with the TPS earned him acclaim, leading Youmans to leave his family company to start an operations management-consulting firm, Yomo Consulting, in 1996. The firm helps companies implement the TPS to be more efficient, with Youmans at the lead until 2011 when he stepped down as president. Youmans now invests in companies.