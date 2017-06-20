Michelle Williams Has Dinner in Rome with Producer Friend

When in Rome … Michelle Williams likes to play tourist.

The actress, 36, was spotted Monday evening with producer friend Kevin Walsh at Pierluigi restaurant. Williams wore an off-the-shoulder red dress by Reformation (which retails for $198) and Walsh wore a casual white dress shirt and khaki trousers.

The mother of one is currently shooting the latest Ridley Scott-directed film, All the Money in the World, opposite actors Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg. Walsh is an executive producer of the film and is the president of Scott’s film and television production company, Scott Free Films.

Despite reports of a possible romance, a source close to Williams says the two have a strictly professional relationship.

All the Money in the World will follow the 1970s kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (played by Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his mother Gail Harris (Williams) to get the boy’s wealthy oilman grandfather (Spacey) to pay the ransom.

Williams and Walsh have previously worked together on the Oscar-nominated Manchester By The Sea, which he served as producer. In addition, they collaborated on the forthcoming P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman, on which he is executive producer and she stars alongside actors Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron.