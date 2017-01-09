Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Continue BFF Tradition and Attend Golden Globes Together

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams once again have the perfect dates to the Golden Globes — each other!

The duo, who met working together on the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek in the early 2000s, continued their tradition of walking the award show red carpet together at Sunday night’s event.

When E!’s Ryan Seacrest asked Williams if acting was demanding, especially in her latest film Manchester by the Sea, she responded that she was gushing to Philipps on the way to the show that they are doing what they dreamed of when they were teens.

“While it’s challenging, it’s the work I always wanted to do,” she said.

Williams, 36, wore a lacey Louis Vuitton gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves accessorized with a black ribbon choker necklace. Philipps, 37, donned a black long-sleeved dress with flower details.

Obsessed with the glam (it goes well with my jean suit and my cat trying to get in on the selfie action). #goldenglobes THANK YOU @bobbyeliot AND @kmannmakeup – excited to put on the dress!!! A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Before hitting the red carpet, Philipps took to Instagram to show off her hair and makeup for the night.

“Obsessed with the glam (it goes well with my jean suit and my cat trying to get in on the selfie action),” she captioned the selfie.

At the event, Philipps gushed to an attendee about how amazing her BFF was in Manchester. Williams told PEOPLE, “you know how you have best friends but then you have that best, best, best friend, that’s her.”

And at the Amazon-hosted Globes after party, Philipps took on two roles: best friend and publicist for Michelle.

“Do you know who this is?” she playfully asked the security station. “This is Michelle Williams.”