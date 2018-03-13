Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Reunite to Gush About Patti LuPone: 'We Are Obsessed'

Two of the funniest BFFs in Hollywood couldn’t stop praising Broadway legend Patti LuPone on a night out.

Busy Philipps reunited with best friend Michelle Williams in New York City Monday night when the famously avid Instagram stories user decided to take Williams down memory lane. Philipps, 38, asked the 37-year-old actress if she ever watched the early ’90s show Life Goes On starring LuPone when she was young.

“It was the only show we were allowed to watch. I was obsessed with it,” Williams replied, adding that she was “still obsessed” with LuPone.

.@BusyPhilipps and Michelle Williams are gushing on Instagram Stories about Patti LuPone and I've never felt closer to them both. Stars, they're just like us! pic.twitter.com/GCKzVd0PoN — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 13, 2018

Philipps then prompted Williams to recall the time the Tony winner visited Williams backstage after one of her own stage appearances. “She told me I was good,” Williams says, adding that it was during her run in the 2016 play Blackbird. “I think she took pity on me.”

“No, that’s not true! You’re like, a five-time Oscar nominated actress,” Philipps replied.

Philipps exaggerated the interaction, saying LuPone gave Williams “a huge compliment.”

“I would not say she gave me a compliment,” Williams clarified. “She did visit the corridor that my dressing room was attached to, but not like a compliment.”

Philipps later posted a shot of the two cuddling up and smiling at the camera with “no filter/just love.”

LuPone later responded to the two actresses on Twitter, telling Williams, “I loved your performance in Blackbird! I thought you were incredible. You do have incredible stage presence. Yes I was in the corridor of the theater, because I thought it would be rude if I barged into your dressing room.”

@BusyPhilipps hope you and Michelle see this! I woke her up from her nighttime nap to do this (I was in that hallway too and so in awe of Michelle as an actor. And you give me life on Freaks & Geeks!).@benrimalower sent me a @NineDaves tweet chronicling your Insta story. pic.twitter.com/dvs9XX6P6Y — Josh Johnston (@JoshLJohnston) March 13, 2018

The two have been close since they worked together on TV’s Dawson’s Creek and frequently hang out when they’re in the same city. Philipps even flew to be with Williams on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death in late January.

“It’s ok,” Philipps wrote along with an Instagram picture that showed the All the Money in the World star with her eyes closed and leaning on her longtime confidant.

Ledger and Williams dated after meeting on the set of their 2005 film Brokeback Mountain and welcomed daughter Matilda in October 2005. They separated in September 2007, months before Ledger was found dead from an accidental overdose in his New York apartment. He was 28.