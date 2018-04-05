Michelle Pfeiffer Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Scene from Where Is Kyra?

Michelle Pfeiffer, is that you?

Pfeiffer, 59, is nearly unrecognizable in the upcoming film Where Is Kyra? — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

Where Is Kyra? follows the story of a middle-aged divorcee (Pfeiffer) who moves into her mother’s Brooklyn apartment while she attempts to get her life back on track.

In the above clip, Pfeiffer’s character Kyra bonds with her new neighbor (Kiefer Sutherland) at a party as she reflects on how her life has changed.

Michelle Pfeiffer Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Pfeiffer

“I’m real glad I got away from all that craziness,” she says. “You know what it’s like, nothing you worked for is working and you think everyone has just given up on you. You just get so down.”

In the film, the actress trades in her signature blonde hair for dark brown, tattered locks.

Where Is Kyra? marks Pfeiffer’s third film since the actress’s return to acting after a nearly four-year break from Hollywood. She also starred in the 2017 films Mother! and Murder on the Orient Express.

Where Is Kyra? hits theaters April 6.