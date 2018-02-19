Michelle Obama Praises Black Panther: 'I Know It Will Inspire People of All Backgrounds'

Black Panther can count Michelle Obama among its many fans.

The former first lady shared her take on the film, Monday, praising the “entire Black Panther team.”

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” the 54-year-old wrote on social media.

“I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories,” she added.

Angela Bassett, who stars in Black Panther as the Queen Mother of Wakanda, previously opened up to PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle about how important it was that the film offered a long-overdue depiction of people of color in proud roles.

“We would tell our kids you’re of kings and of queens,” Bassett, 59, explained. “We try to instill a sense of pride, and this is that moment where we can look on that screen and see all of that history that we’ve read — that if we’ve been privileged to go back to the motherland to experience — to see it manifested onscreen for the first time.”

The actress also said she was impressed with the way the film depicted “all the wounds and all the disconnection” that generations of African Americans have felt in America.

“The connection to our past, our potential, who we might have been, our aspirations of what we want to do of saving others, of bringing those [who have] less along with you, the sacrifices that are made and what they do to our psyches and to our bodies and to our relationships, it has all of that,” she added.

Black Panther’s estimated three-day domestic gross of $192 million marks the highest debut ever for a February film, smashing previous record holder Deadpool’s $132.4 million, according to Entertainment Weekly. Given the four-day weekend, thanks to President’s Day on Monday, the movie’s box office is expected to hit $218 million.