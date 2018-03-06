Michael Shannon Watched His Movie Win Best Picture Oscar in a Dive Bar

The Oscars is Hollywood’s most glamorous event, but Michael Shannon, whose film The Shape of Water was nominated for 13 awards, decided to keep things low-key this year.

The actor, 43, who plays the villainous Richard Strickland in the film, ditched the tux and red carpet in favor of a Chicago dive bar Sunday night, where he watched his movie win four Oscars — including Best Picture.

“Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, Shape of Water, win best picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House,” Bruce Elliott tweeted. “No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night?”

Shannon, who appears to be sporting a new mustache, attended the Oscars last year, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Nocturnal Animals. But this year he’s been busy directing a production of Brett Neveu’s Traitor at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, which is just a few minutes from Old Town Ale House.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, The Shape of Water was raking in Oscars. The Guillermo del Toro directed film won Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Directing and Best Picture.