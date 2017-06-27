Michael Nyqvist, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Mission Impossible Star, Dies at 56

Michael Nyqvist, the acclaimed Swedish actor known to American audiences for his roles in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and John Wick, has died at 56.

“On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer,” a representative for the actor said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him,” the statement continued. “His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him. He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.“

Nyqvist was a star in Swedish cinema for three decades, but he gained international acclaim playing Mikael Blomkvist in Millennium, a Swedish six-part television series based on Stieg Larsson’s Millennium books. The series, which aired on Swedish television in six parts, was expanded into three theatrically released films: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest. The American version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was released in 2011, with Daniel Craig playing Blomkvist.

The series opened Nyqvist to opportunities in America, and he went on to star in Hollywood films like John Wick (2014), Frank and Lola (2016), Disconnect (2013), Europa Report (2013) and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011). Most recently, he starred in Hunter Killer, alongside Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman.

In 2010, the actor published an autobiographical memoir titled Just After Dreaming. The memoir, which was well-received by critics in Sweden, is a compilation of memories from his childhood and his experiences in theater school. He details his life from the time of his adoption as a baby to tracking down his biological parents at age 30.