Miracle Actor Michael Mantenuto Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 35

Actor Michael Mantenuto, best known for his role as Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s Miracle, has died. He was 35.

The actor was found on Monday afternoon after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the King County medical examiner’s office in Seattle, Washington, tells PEOPLE. His death has officially been ruled a suicide.

Mantenuto starred alongside Kurt Russell in the Disney sports film about the 1980 U.S. hockey team’s victory over the Soviet Union team.

He went on to land a role in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and a small role in the 2008 comedy Surfer, Dude. Mantenuto eventually quit acting to enlist in the army.