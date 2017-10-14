Michael Fassbender Flashes His Abs While in Ibiza with Alicia Vikander Amid Wedding Rumors

On Friday, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were spotted soaking up the sun in Ibiza amid rumors that the secretive couple were in town to tie the knot.

Fassbender, 40, was seen flashing his abs — and a smile — in an unbuttoned short-sleeve black-and-white top among family and friends. Meanwhile Vikander, 29, struck a goofy pose while wearing a relaxed white dress and round white-rimmed sunglasses.

Ahead of the Ibiza trip, the couple was spotted flying out of Paris’ Orly airport on Tuesday. Vikander was also spotted visiting an haute couture fashion house in the City of Light, according to a source.

Wedding rumors circulated after The Sun reported last month that the two were planning a very hush-hush October wedding in Ibiza.

A source close to Fassbender told the British newspaper that “the details of the party are being kept under lock and key” and that “guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel.”

The couple had previously been seen together in the European party spot back in July, getting cozy on a yacht in their bathing suits.

The high-profile twosome have kept their three-year relationship largely under wraps, which began in late 2014 after they met and fell in love while filming The Light Between Oceans. While promoting the movie, they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the importance of keeping their relationship private.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

And when asked how they’re able to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight compared with other stars, Fassbender had a very simple answer: “But that’s other people. Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”