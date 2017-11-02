Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are still one of Hollywood’s power couples.

The duo turned heads as they hit the Actors Fund’s Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Gala in New York City together on Wednesday. They held hands as they posed for photos and made their way down the red carpet.

Zeta-Jones, 48, stunned in a flattering black gown with long sleeves and cut out detail on the chest. She accessorized with matching heels and statement jewelry, including a gold bracelet and dangling earrings. Her hair was swept into a romantic updo.

Douglas, 73, looked dapper in a navy suit and coordinating tie.

Other stars at the event included Kelly Ripa and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Anne Inaba.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000. They briefly split in 2013, but appear to be stronger than ever.

In March, they celebrated the 16th anniversary of their engagement by returning to the scenic Aspen, Colorado, location where Douglas proposed.

“I think love, without getting too corny, nourishing each other, working at relationships, good sustenance, good food, good kids, all kind of a combination,” the actor said at an AARP Movie Awards earlier this year.

Afternoon tea and I am still in my kimono. #perfectday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The Cocaine Godmother star has also been posting photos of the estate she shares with husband Michael Douglas, son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14, on Instagram ahead of her new home line with QVC.

“I prefer to have my life presented as it is by me. So many years in the public eye, somebody else decides who they think you are and how you live and what you do and what your taste is,” she said. “I love it because it really gives people the sense of getting to know me without any preconceptions.”