Michael Caine Has a Secret Voice Cameo in Dunkirk

Every Christopher Nolan movie since Batman Begins has featured Michael Caine in some capacity — even Dunkirk.

While some initial reports suggested Nolan failed to find room for his frequent collaborator in the World War II drama, the Oscar-winning Caine does appear toward the beginning of the film in a voice cameo. (Listen out for his distinctive voice giving orders to pilots played by Tom Hardy and Jack Lowden.)

For his part, Nolan hasn’t necessarily been shy about Caine’s participation. He confirmed the actor’s appearance in an interview with NJ.com earlier this month.

“It’s shocking to me that a lot of people haven’t [noticed Caine] when he has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema,” Nolan said. “I wanted very much to squeeze him in here. It’s a bit of a nod to his character in Battle of Britain. And also, it’s Michael. He has to be in all my films, after all.” (In 1969’s Battle of Britain, Caine plays a squadron leader and pilot.)

Caine and Nolan have been friends for years, first working together on Batman Begins. “I think being able to say, ‘My great friend Sir Michael Caine’ is one of the great pleasures of my life,” Nolan told the New York Times in 2012.

In addition to Batman Begins and Dunkirk, Caine has featured in the Nolan films The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar.

Dunkirk is out in theaters now.

