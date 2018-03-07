Michael B. Jordan Offered to Replace a Fan's Retainer After She Broke It Watching Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan‘s latest film, Black Panther, has broken a slew of box office records — and one retainer.

The actor’s performance seemingly captivated his biggest fan, Sophia Robb, so much that she clenched her teeth hard enough during the movie to break her retainer.

An emergency visit to her orthodontist’s office resulted in her doctor sharing the anecdote on Tumblr, which quickly went viral.

The post also caught Robb’s attention, enough for her to tweet, “Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This post is about me? I’m going to kill myself,” although Robb later tweeted that the phrasing was wrong and she didn’t intend to harm herself.

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger in Black Panther Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

this is litterally my orthodontist and he's the chillest person i have ever met even though he eXPOSED ME ON THE INTERNET pic.twitter.com/g16PSMJPSC — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

She continued in a second tweet which included a photo of her orthodontist, writing, “this is litterally [sic] my orthodontist and he’s the chillest person i have ever met even though he eXPOSED ME ON THE INTERNET.”

Robb’s dreams came true when the actor began to follow her on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the evidence on her account, and writing, “RIP my retainer @michaelb4jordan I am HONORED and GRATEFUL.”

RIP my retainer @michaelb4jordan I am HONORED and GRATEFUL pic.twitter.com/IFfdKiCW0i — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 6, 2018

Michael B Jordan replied to my DM wow this is the best day of my life — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 6, 2018

Robb’s good luck continued when Jordan tweeted at her, writing, “.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them.”

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

The teenager told Teen Vogue she didn’t mind her orthodontist sharing her story and thought it was “hilarious.”

“I always thought he was the coolest person, so to see that I had the honor of making him laugh was great,” she said about her doctor.

She added the response to the viral moment has been “overwhelming,” admitting, “Now I’m just worried that I’ll never say anything as funny as that story.”