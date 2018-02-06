Michael B. Jordan isn’t ashamed he’s still living with his parents, but that doesn’t mean things don’t get awkward from time to time.

“I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now which is interesting,” the Black Panther star, 30, told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s The Ellen Show.

“You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have those random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night, and just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time,” he added.

Michael B. Jordan with his parents in 2015 MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Asked if those run-ins ever occur sans clothes, Jordan joked, “Sometimes shirtless. Maybe a little naked!”

As for when he plans to move out on his own, the actor said without hesitation, “Immediately. As soon as I can.”

If living with his parents doesn’t put enough of a damper on his social life, Jordan said his workout regimen for Black Panther, in which he plays the villainous Erik Killmonger, has sapped up nearly all of his free time.

“I would workout 2 to 3 times a day, eat six times a day,” he said.

“It’s hard to go out to a club or a party” when you have to do “meal prep,” he explained, adding, “It’s tough to socialize when you have to get in shape like that.”

And after a brief break from the gym, Jordan is back at it again, this time training to reprise his role as a boxer in Creed 2.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16.