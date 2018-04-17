Michael B. Jordan Impressed by Teen's 'Commitment' After She Takes His Cardboard Cut-Out to Prom

Michael B. Jordan is giving a Philadelphia high school senior an “A” for effort after she took a cardboard cut-out of the actor to prom this year.

The Creed 2 star, 31, gave a shoutout to Audeva Agyeman on Instagram, after the student revealed that she took a life-sized likeness of Jordan as her date.

“After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date,” she wrote Monday, captioning several photos of herself posing affectionately with the cut-out.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

When her post got picked up by The Shade Room’s Instagram account, Jordan popped up in the comment section to give Agyeman his seal of approval.

“This is called commitment,” Jordan wrote, along with some playful emojis.

This isn’t the first time Jordan has interacted with some of his more enthusiastic fans. The actor was part of a hilarious story in early March when he learned a fan, Sophia Robb, had clenched her teeth so hard watching him in Black Panther that she broke her retainer. An emergency visit to her orthodontist’s office resulted in her doctor sharing the anecdote on Tumblr, which quickly went viral.

Jordan made a public offer to help Robb pay for the dental work, but the actor told PEOPLE the fan declined.

Instagram

“I talked to her through DM a few times. I offered to pay for it and she graciously declined a couple times,” Jordan said. “She just said it would totally be worth it if she got a chance to meet me one day if I was ever in the Bay, and that she would love to take a picture with me.”

He continued, “I’m still trying to figure out what I can do to surprise her. I’m not sure the next time I’ll be in the Bay. It was a pretty funny story. Definitely want to do something to help her out.”

The initial post on Tumblr also caught Robb’s attention, enough for her to tweet, “Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This post is about me? I’m going to kill myself.” She later tweeted that the phrasing was wrong and that she didn’t intend to harm herself.

The fan’s dreams then came true when Jordan started following her on Twitter and sent her a tweet offering to help.

“Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them,” Jordan wrote.

Black Panther is now theaters.