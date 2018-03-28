Michael B. Jordan Hasn't Paid for His Fan's Broken Retainer — But Still Wants to Surprise Her

Michael B. Jordan hasn’t forgotten about the fan who broke her retainer because of him.

The actor was part of a hilarious story in early March when he learned a fan, Sophia Robb, had clenched her teeth so hard watching him in Black Panther that she broke her retainer. An emergency visit to her orthodontist’s office resulted in her doctor sharing the anecdote on Tumblr, which quickly went viral.

Despite Jordan’s public offer to help Robb pay for the dental work, the Creed star, 31, tells PEOPLE that she declined.

“I talked to her through DM a few times. I offered to pay for it and she graciously declined a couple times,” Jordan says. “She just said it would totally be worth it if she got a chance to meet me one day if I was ever in the Bay, and that she would love to take a picture with me.”

He continued, “I’m still trying to figure out what I can do to surprise her. I’m not sure the next time I’ll be in the Bay. It was a pretty funny story. Definitely want to do something to help her out.”

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The initial post on Tumblr also caught Robb’s attention, enough for her to tweet, “Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This post is about me? I’m going to kill myself.” She later tweeted that the phrasing was wrong and that she didn’t intend to harm herself.

The fan’s dreams then came true when Jordan started following her on Twitter and sent her a tweet offering to help.

“Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them,” Jordan wrote.

Black Panther is now theaters.