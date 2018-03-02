Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lupita Nyong'o in Flirty Happy Birthday Message

Lupita Nyong’o is ringing in her birthday with the help of her Black Panther costars.

The actress celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday and got some special love from costar Michael B. Jordan. The actor posted a flirty shot of the two on his Instagram to celebrate the special day.

“She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn !!!” he wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!”

In the shot, Jordan and Nyong’o are seen smiling at each other as they walk through a crowd.

The sweet message further fuels rumors the two are romantically involved.

The actor first sparked speculation of a possible relationship when exchanging frisky tweets with the actress last month while participating in a celebrity prank show, MTV’s Safeword.

Along with Jordan, Nyong’o’s fellow Black Panther costar Danai Gurira wished the actress a happy birthday at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

After Nyong’o presented her costar and friend with an award, Gurira flipped the attention back on her, singing happy birthday on stage.

“I had to do that, I’m sorry,” Gurira said. “[Nyong’o] just got off a plane late last night, made it here at midnight on her own birthday. That’s sisterhood right there.”