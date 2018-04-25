Mia Farrow Admits She Didn't Want Dylan to 'Resurrect' Woody Allen Molestation Accusations

Even though she supports her daughter, Mia Farrow was hesitant about Dylan resurfacing her child molestation accusations against her father, Woody Allen.

The 73-year-old actress attended the Time 100 Gala where her son Ronan was being honored for his role in uncovering decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

On the red carpet, Farrow spoke on what it meant when her 32-year-old daughter recently recounted the child abuse she alleges she faced when she was 7-years-old to CBS This Morning. Both Farrow and Dylan first claimed in 1992 that Allen, now 82, had sexually molested Dylan.

“I just wanted it all to go away,” Farrow told Variety at the Time 100 gala Tuesday night. “I did not want to resurrect — it was a horrible chapter for all of us, but I also understood and respected that she needed to do that and she wanted to be part of the Me Too movement and have her voice heard.”

She continued, “I heard my voice saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, you’re so brave,’ and my stomach knew to turn over because I knew that a lot of bad people will come at me. But I’m just so proud of her.”

Mia Farrow

In 2014, Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with Allen — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

RELATED VIDEO: Woody Allen’s Adopted Son Claims Mia Farrow ‘Brainwashed’ Him and Was Physically Abusive: Report

Dylan once again came forward with her allegations in the wake of the #MeToo movement asking why Allen had been spared in the sexual harassment reckoning sweeping Hollywood. Since then, dozens of actors who previously worked with Allen have denounced the director and pledged not to work with him again.

But unlike her daughter, Farrow doesn’t believe that is entirely necessary.

“It’s up to the individual,” she said. “It doesn’t affect me one way or the other. I think I would if it was a dear friend, I don’t think a dear friend would do that because they would know what the family has been through — but for other people I just don’t expect that they know or care.”

She did admit, however, that seeing the outpouring of support brings her “near tears that people I don’t know would care so much.”