This Viral Meryl Streep Singing Meme Gives Your Favorite Songs New Life

An image of decorated actor Meryl Streep is making the viral rounds on Twitter recently. The beloved thespian‘s visage from the 2015 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards has become the canvas on which meme artists are plying their trade; in this case, that means just adding some familiar lyrics to the photo. The original screenshot captures an elated Streep mid-shout, making it the perfect moment to work for any number of call-and-response song sections. Think everything from Britney Spears to A$AP Ferg.

Below are a few of the best Tweets, some with as many as 100,000 likes.

Britney: my loneliness is killin me Me: AND I! Britney: I must confess, I still believe Me: STILL BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/VSvdcsepKK — EMANUEL (@blingspice) March 18, 2017

Meryl Streep: mamma mia me: HERE I GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/V3HT0KmeSE — Meryl Memes (@MerylMemes) March 19, 2017

DJ at middle school dance: TO THE WINDOWWWW 154 7th graders: TO THE WALL pic.twitter.com/Vr7nukvUAD — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 19, 2017

A$ap. Ferg: "Coogi down to the socks like I'm Big Poppa" Me: "Baaaaaaaaby" pic.twitter.com/sd5i9C7MJv — Uncle Tussy 👴🏾 (@Tusslindo) March 17, 2017

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO pic.twitter.com/9VM4tXytHs — 🇻🇨 Apologen 🇱🇷 (@MissZindzi) March 18, 2017

"Bill Nye the Science Guy!" The whole classroom: BILL BILL BILL BILL BILL pic.twitter.com/QPWzikhdeH — Kylo Ryan (@RynoOstar) March 19, 2017

Thanks, Meryl, for always giving the Internet something to get excited about.