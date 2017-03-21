This Viral Meryl Streep Singing Meme Gives Your Favorite Songs New Life

This article originally appeared on TIME.com.
An image of decorated actor Meryl Streep is making the viral rounds on Twitter recently. The beloved thespian‘s visage from the 2015 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards has become the canvas on which meme artists are plying their trade; in this case, that means just adding some familiar lyrics to the photo. The original screenshot captures an elated Streep mid-shout, making it the perfect moment to work for any number of call-and-response song sections. Think everything from Britney Spears to A$AP Ferg.
Below are a few of the best Tweets, some with as many as 100,000 likes.
Thanks, Meryl, for always giving the Internet something to get excited about.