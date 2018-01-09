Meryl Streep holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, but can she list all 20 of the films she earned nods for?

Jimmy Kimmel challenged the three-time Oscar winner, 68, to name all of the movies she was nominated for in 60 seconds during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the results were hilarious.

“If you’re able to name them, I will give you this bonus Oscar,” the late-night host, who is hosting this year’s awards show, told Streep.

The Post star kicked off the game on a strong start, naming The French Lieutenant’s Woman, which she was nominated for in 1982, Kramer vs. Kramer, which she won best actress for in 1980, Silkwood, which she was nominated for in 1984, and Sophie’s Choice, which she won best actress for in 1983, within the first few seconds.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

“I can’t remember last Thursday, I can remember the olden days,” Streep admitted.

Her fifth and final try before running out of guesses was Out of Africa, which she won best actress for in 1986.

One movie she was surprised to learn she was not nominated for was 1989’s A Cry in the Dark. “Why?! Why?! I was robbed,” she yelled. But Kimmel was wrong: In fact, Streep did earn a best actress nod for the film which is formally known as Evil Angels.

And when Kimmel asked her to name the first-ever film she earned an Oscar nod for, Streep could not name it. “I thought it was The French Lieutenant’s Woman? What?!” she said perplexingly before Kimmel reminded her of 1979’s The Deer Hunter.

Here’s a list of the other film Streep has earned best actress and best supporting actress nominations for: Ironweed (1987), Postcards from the Edge (1990), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), Adaptation. (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), The Iron Lady (2011), August: Osage County (which she won in 2013), Into the Woods (2014), and Florence Foster Jenkins (2016).