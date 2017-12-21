Meryl Streep's Donna Might Be Dead in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Fans Are Furious

The first full-length trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again dropped on Thursday morning and featured a major surprise: Meryl Streep‘s character, Donna, might be dead.

In the opening seconds of the preview, when a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) calls on the help of her mother’s friends and former bandmates Tanya and Rosie, she’s told that “your mother is the bravest person we ever met.” Later, Sophie talks about Donna as if her mother’s no longer there. Plus the footage of Streep in the trailer is all from the 2008 original.

The movie — which goes back and forth between the present and the past — will tell the story of Streep’s Donna Sheridan, but with Lily James stepping in to play a younger version of the matriarch.

Although Universal won’t confirm whether Streep’s character has passed away — the 68-year-old’s name is listed in the film’s credits — fans of the first film are losing their minds over the possibility.

“I am F U M I N G – please don’t try and come for my soul and kill Donna off in mamma mia 2 unless you want me to go into mourning,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “You’re telling me; I’ve waited 10 years for mamma mia 2 and they killed off donna sheridan; keep ur goddamn movie I don’t care how iconic #2 is gonna be; no meryl, no mamma.”

I am F U M I N G – please don’t try and come for my soul and kill Donna off in mamma mia 2 unless you want me to go into mourning pic.twitter.com/eYndlXb9z6 — isobel (@isobeld_) December 21, 2017

you’re telling me; I’ve waited 10 years for mamma mia 2 and they killed off donna sheridan; keep ur goddamn movie I don’t care how iconic #2 is gonna be; no meryl, no mamma. — festive emily🤶🏼🎄 (@leighsearp) December 17, 2017

if donna is dead in mamma mia 2 then 2018 is cancelled — beck the halls ❄️ (@bereniceswolfe) December 17, 2017

mamma mia 2 trailer: deliberately makes it look like Donna Sheridan is dead

me: pic.twitter.com/p46DE6QY9s — paola (@Iapfeiffer) December 21, 2017

IMMA NEED MAMMA MIA 2 SPOILERS NOW SO ANYBODY WHO CAN CONFIRM DONNA IS ALIVE AND WELL PLEASE STEP FORWARD — paola (@Iapfeiffer) December 17, 2017

i swear if donna is **** in mamma mia 2 im sueing every single person involved in this — for carrie (@monmothman) December 17, 2017

What a great idea to make a sequel to Mamma Mia where Donna Sheridan is dead, said no one ever. https://t.co/ZWBZ7EaNYQ — Mireia (@MimiLovesMeryl) December 21, 2017

At least one person on Twitter can see the bright side — sort of.

“Donna sheridan dying in mamma mia 2 really would be the perfect representation of how s— 2017 was,” the social media user wrote.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters in July.