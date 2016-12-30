Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn and his British writer wife Emma Forrest are divorcing after four and a half years of marriage.

Forrest, 40, filed for divorce on Dec. 23 — one week after Mendelsohn’s latest film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, hit theaters, TMZ reports.

The couple married in June 2012 — but separated on Dec. 1 due to “irreconcilable differences,” E! News reports.

She’s seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter Carolina, as well as spousal support, E! News reports. Mendelsohn, 47, would have visitation rights and joint legal custody and would be responsible to pay attorney fees and costs, according to her request.

Reps for the couple told PEOPLE “there won’t be any comments.”

Mendelsohn played villain Orson Krennic in the blockbuster film. He first rose to fame in Australia for his role in 1987’s The Year My Voice Broke — and found international crossover success in 2010’s Animal Kingdom.

He stars on the small screen in the acclaimed Netflix series Bloodline — for which he took home the 2016 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Forrest began her career as a journalist in England — with credits in the London Evening Standard, the Sunday Times, and The Guardian (among others). She’s the author of three novels — Namedropper (1998), Thin Skin (2002), and Cherries in the Snow (2005).

She opened up about her struggles with biopolar disorder in her 2011 memoir, Your Voice in My Head. Two years later it was announced Forrest would be adapting the film for the big screen with Emma Watson — though no news about the project has been released yet.

The writer was previously dated actor Colin Farrell — a love affair she discussed at length in her memoir.