Fast & Furious Quotes That Double as Flawless Responses to Everyday Situations

Who knew there was more to the Fast & Furious franchise and its subsequent sequels than epic car races, Dwayne Johnson‘s larger-than-life muscles and Vin Diesel‘s bro tanks? We certainly didn’t — that is, until we came across a handful of quotes that hold more meaning than meets the eye.

As diehard fans of the film franchise line up to catch The Fate of the Furious (it comes out today!), we rounded up a handful of memorable quotes that will most definitely come in handy in life’s most random moments. Because everyone needs to channel his or her inner Dom Toretto when confronted with a parking ticket.

The Furious Guide to Life: All the Answers You Never Knew You Needed

1. When bae gets your Shake Shack order wrong:

“You don’t send a man to do a woman’s job.” — Fast Five

2. When your frenemy low-key judges you for double fisting at happy hour:

“I live my life a quarter mile at a time.” — The Fast and the Furious

3. When you lost a big battle during your once-triumphant Pokémon Go days:

“The thing about street fights … the street always wins” — Furious 7

4. When you manage to find a reasonably priced designer item on Black Friday within seconds of searching:

“Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.” — The Fast and the Furious

5. When your friends took longer than usual to like your latest Instagram:

“When I needed your ass, you were nowhere to be found.” — 2 Fast 2 Furious

6. When you and your friends spend a little too much on bottomless brunch and you’re trying to make up for the loss:

“Money will come and go. We all know that. The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room. Right here, right now.” — Fast Five

7. When you’re fed up with all your online dating prospects and decide to get real with them:

“Maybe you’re not the good guy pretending to be the bad guy. Maybe you’re the bad guy pretending to be the good guy.” — Fast & Furious

8. When your BFF asks for advice after she spent her rent money on Kylie Lip Kits:

“Life’s simple. You make choices and you don’t look back.” — The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

9. When you unbutton your jeans to make room for your food baby:

“Time to unleash the beast.” — Furious 7

10. When your family forces you to partake in Meatless Mondays, sparking an existential crisis:

“You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until somebody takes it away.” — Furious 6

11. When bae tells you he’s been eating Subway foot-longs for breakfast, lunch and dinner:

“What’s up with this fool? What is he, sandwich crazy?” — The Fast and the Furious