Melissa McCarthy Says These 3 Words from Her Parents Changed the Course of Her Life

Melissa McCarthy really appreciates her parents’ never-ending encouragement while she was young.

The Life of the Party actress, 47, admits in PEOPLE’s latest cover story that her mother Sandy and her father Mike’s honesty when it came to their support shaped the way she looks at life. In fact, a three-word phrase they would repeat still rings true to her.

“‘Why not you?’ is an unbelievably great sentiment to give to a kid,” McCarthy tells PEOPLE in the new issue out Friday. “Not entitlement but instead: Work your butt off, and you have a decent chance at this. ‘Why not you?’ is an undervalued way of thinking.”

Melissa McCarthy in the latest PEOPLE cover story Cliff Watts

This advice came in handy when she stepped into the hard world of acting.

“When I wanted to do something, they didn’t say, ‘You can do anything, you’re perfect!’ ” McCarthy continues about her childhood. “Instead they said, ‘Well, if you work really hard, you’ve got as good a chance as anybody else.’ At every step in my journey, without my parents saying, ‘Why not? Keep your head on your shoulders and keep going ,’ I don’t know that I would have made it.”

McCarthy is also thankful that her mother, who is now 74 and used to work for World Book Encyclopedia, never worried about other people’s opinions — including when it came to the way she looked.

McCarthy with (from left) her older sister Margie, husband Ben Falcone and mom Sandy Albert L. Ortega/Getty