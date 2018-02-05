Melissa McCarthy Returns to College in Life of the Party Trailer

Melissa McCarthy has some unfinished business. In her upcoming film Life of the Party, McCarthy plays a middle-aged mom named Deanna who decides to go back to college to finally get her degree. Naturally, she ends up at the same school as her daughter (Molly Gordon), and as seen in the film’s new trailer, a bevy of hijinks ensue. She even starts dressing up like her daughter, attending parties with her, and making out with college-aged guys.

Life of the Party reunites McCarthy with her writing partner and husband, Ben Falcone, as director. Her Bridesmaids costar Maya Rudolph is also back in the mix, playing Deanna’s best friend. But the biggest ingredient is McCarthy’s own life experience. Like Deanna, she never finished her college degree and considers going back someday.

“I do always talk about it, like, maybe I’ll go back!” McCarthy told EW last year. “Maybe when I’m, like, 92. I’ll just roll into class and confuse everyone, like, ‘Is the professor’s mother?’”

Life of the Party hits theaters this spring. Watch the trailer above.