Melissa Joan Hart Sort of Regrets Not Dating ‘90s Costar Ryan Reynolds — Despite His ‘Crazy Hair’

Before Ryan Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, he enjoyed a momentary fling with ’90s teen idol Melissa Joan Hart — and she says she kind of regrets not giving him more of a chance!

The actors, both 40, costarred together in the 1996 TV movie Sabrina the Teenage Witch, in which Hart played the titular character.

A precursor to the popular spinoff sitcom of the same name, the film cast Reynolds as bad-boy Seth — the object of Sabrina’s affections (until, of course, he tried to hook up with her in his car after the Spring Fling).

On-camera, their characters may have been destined to split. But off-camera, their chemistry couldn’t be denied.

“We were smitten and cute,” Hart told Australia’s Studio 10 talk show on Thursday. “He was adorable. He was a really nice guy.”

Filming the Archie comics adaptation at just 19 years old, Hart remembers a different Reynolds than the one Deadpool fans admire now.

“He wasn’t like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days,” she said, after a clip of the film played. “You can see in the clip the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet.”

Sadly, as Hart previously wrote in her 2013 book, Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life, the two weren’t meant to be.

“I had a boyfriend at the time,” she said. “[He] probably would have been a great boyfriend. And I didn’t end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!”

In a 2014 appearance on E!’s Beyond Candid with Giuliana, Hart told Giuliana Rancic about the steamy kiss(es) the two of them shared on the last day of shooting.

“I chased him down, got in front of his car and just kissed him and then made out with him all night,” she said, adding that the then 19-year-old Reynolds had given her a Bulova watch as a present earlier that day. “Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it.”

So why didn’t it work out?

“He came to New York to visit me,” Melissa said. “But I think he wanted something more but I decided I was going to stick with my boyfriend.”

Of course, both are in happy relationships now.

Hart has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003, sharing three boys together — Tucker, 4, Braydon, 9, and Mason, 11. Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter James and a newborn daughter, whose name hasn’t been released since she was born in September.

And while Hart and Reynolds share a semi-romantic past, they’ve remained friends — and Lively and Hart are even on good terms.

“She did know [about the kiss],” Hart told PEOPLE in 2014. “She reached out to me via email to help her with a birthday present for Ryan!”