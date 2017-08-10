Melanie Griffith Rings in Her 60th Birthday with Daughter Dakota Johnson and Pal Kris Jenner

Melanie Griffith shared a few sweet photos on Instagram from her 60th birthday celebration with her children and friends on Wednesday.

In one photo, the newly minted 60-year-old shared an adorable snap with her kids. Siting at a checkered table, Dakota Johnson, 27, and Stella Banderas, 20, can be seen on either side of her, along with birthday cards and a bright red M&M cake.

“My birthday M&M cake❤️ thank you my sweet family!!! I love you!!!,” Griffith wrote for the photo caption.

On the other side of the table are two more guests— one of which may be her son Alexander Bauer.

The Academy Award-nominated actress also shared another photo with her girlfriends — including Kris Jenner — at swanky Los Angeles restaurant Craig’s.

Birthday dinner with my girlfriends❤️❤️❤️ @krisjenner @loreerodkin @lizedlich at my favorite restaurant @craigsla 👏🏻💋👏🏻💋 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

“Birthday dinner with my girlfriends❤️❤️❤️ @krisjenner@loreerodkin @lizedlich at my favorite restaurant @craigsla 👏🏻💋👏🏻💋,” wrote Griffith.

The mom-of-three looked beautiful in her birthday photos, and she has been turning heads for quite some time with her super fit figure.

Back in June, Griffith shared a “pre-workout” snap, wearing only a sports bra and grey leggings.

Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness #workinitat59 #lovingsummer 💕🌺💋🌹 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

The star — who is currently single — was married to actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas.

Back in April, Griffith opened up in an interview with Porter magazine about family challenges, addictions and cosmetic surgery.

“I was a totally functioning mom. I wasn’t like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person,” Griffith told Porter. “I didn’t do some things I probably should have done but, mostly, I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life.”