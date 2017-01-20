Melanie Griffith Posts Sweet Photo of Her 'Beautiful' Mom Tippi Hedren at Her 87th Birthday Party

The matriarch of one of Hollywood’s most enduring royal families, Tippi Hedren, turned 87 this week surrounded by her famous offspring.

Melanie Griffith, Hedren’s daughter, posted a picture of her mother’s birthday dinner, showing the Birds actress moments before blowing out her birthday candles.

“My beautiful mother Tippi at 87! Dinner with her grandchildren,” Griffith captioned, along with the hashtags #MyMamaRocks, #MyKidsAreMyLife and #WeAreBlessed.

Although not visible in the photograph, Hedren’s grandchildren include Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, Griffith’s daughter with Miami Vice star Don Johnson; Stella Banderas, her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, and Alexander Bauer, her son with Ray Donovan star Steven Bauer.

Hedren, Griffith and Johnson all recently down with Vanity Fair to discuss their respective careers and to be photographed for their first formal portrait together in celebration of Hedren’s upcoming memoir Tippi, which chronicles her nearly 55 years in show business.

“The three generations just made me think about Mom, born in 1930, and me, in the ’50s, and Dakota, in the ’80s,” Griffith, 59, told the magazine. “The progression of life is really beautiful.”

While the women maintain a close relationship, they don’t turn to each other to swap stories about work or offer acting advice.

“We never even talk about it,” said Hedren. “Isn’t that interesting?”