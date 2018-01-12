Mel Gibson's Ex Oksana Grigorieva Says She's Suffering from PTSD After Assault by Actor

Mel Gibson’s ex-wife Oksana Grigorieva claims she is suffering from PTSD as a result of the domestic violence she experienced during their marriage.

She made the claim in a new court filing obtained by The Blast, in which she also states that “as a result of the stresses of litigation and bankruptcy” she was recently “diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma,” which is a type of tumor.

Due to her illnesses, Grigorieva says she is not able to pay the $108,887.24 she allegedly owes to an accounting firm she hired to do forensic accounting during her divorce.

The accounting firm, White, Zuckerman, Warsavsky, Luna & Hunt, filed documents last month requesting permission to recover the allegedly unpaid bills, according to The Blast.

Gibson’s representative said the actor had no comment on Grigorieva’s claims.

The Oscar winner was sentenced to three years’ probation, counseling and community service in 2011 after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence allegedly committed against Grigorieva in 2010.

Grigorieva alleged Gibson punched her in the head and face more than once at the actor’s Malibu home. He admitted to slapping her in order to restrain her from allegedly “shaking [their baby] Lucia back and forth,” Gibson said in a sworn declaration at the time.