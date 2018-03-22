Megan Fox Hopes 'Love Will Be Revealed' After Reconciliation with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is getting some marital advice from the beyond with the help of Tyler Henry.

On the latest episode of E!’s Hollywood Medium, the 31-year-old actress talked about her ups and downs with husband Brian Austin Green — whom her spirit guides were calling forward.

“I’m seeing green, green, green. Does that mean anything to you at all?” Henry, 22, asked at the top of their reading, to which the Transformers star responded, “That’s my husband’s last name.”

Henry explained, “For some reason they’re having me talk about you. They’re having me talk about the past two years. There is almost a recovery kind of feeling behind this. Recovering and picking up the pieces.”

Fox immediately connected with Henry’s words and explained that she believed by putting the spotlight on her own well-being and her children, love would follow.

“What I took away from that was this is a time for me to really focus on healing myself emotionally and not unlike my mom, connecting to myself,” she explained. “Prioritizing my kids and making sure they’re okay, and at some point in the future, love will be revealed.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green JB Lacroix/WireImage

It’s been a bumpy road for Fox and Green, 44, who have been open about their relationship struggles. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

During a September 2017 episode of the …with Brian Austin Green podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor admitted that “to be in a relationship takes work and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

Green had previously shared similar sentiments with reporters at the Women’s Choice Awards, saying of marriage, “I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.”

The couple share three children together: Noah, 5, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 1 — and Green has a teenage son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

But Fox and Green may not be done yet.

Green revealed in August that he was interested in trying for baby No. 4. “I want a girl,” the actor – who also has a son, 15-year-old Kassius, from a previous relationship — explained in a Facebook Live chat with Hollywood Pipeline’s Dax Holt. “I really want a girl.”

But that doesn’t mean that Green, 44, is going for another just yet. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

So how does Fox feel about all this?

“I’m not [pining for a girl]. I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I’m any indication,” she told Extra in September, teasing that romance with husband Brian Austin Green is a little challenging these days. “We’ve got three kids. It’s like, make it happen, when it can happen, how it happens.”