Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Are Back Together: 'They Have a Bond'

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are back together!

Nearly three years after splitting, the former couple have rekindled their romance, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They have a bond,” says the source.

Page Six was the first to report.

The couple was last spotted together at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on May 20. They also spent time together in New York City in March.

News of the reconciliation comes just months after the rocker insisted Ryan “hates [him] to death,” during an interview with Howard Stern in March.

“Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp said. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

When Stern asked why the actress would “hate” the singer, Mellencamp elaborated, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

He also hinted at his failed attempts at reconciliation, saying, “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”

Mellencamp, 65, and Ryan, 55, dated for three years before calling it quits in August 2014. At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that “distance” had lead to the relationship’s demise.

The pair were spotted together again a few months after their initial breakup, but then Mellencamp went on to date Christie Brinkley for over a year. Brinkley and Mellencamp split last summer.