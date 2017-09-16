Meet the Mooch! Ryan Phillippe Poses for Pic with Anthony Scaramucci

Ryan Phillippe just got mooched.

The Shooter star posted a photo to Twitter on Friday with his arm around former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who famously refers to himself as “The Mooch.”

Phillippe ran into the country’s shortest serving comms director at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, and later shared a photo of them both smiling together. “Mooch ado about nothing,” he quipped.

While the actor has been known to support former Democratic President Barack Obama, Phillippe seemed to have no cruel intentions towards the ex-Trump appointee as he grinned for the camera.

At the time of Scaramucci’s firing, Phillippe took to Twitter to comment, writing, “Too mooch too soon…”

Scaramucci’s historically short tenure was a whirlwind — after giving an expletive-laden interview to The New Yorker about his new White House colleagues, it was revealed that his wife had filed for divorce earlier this month while nine months pregnant with his son.

Before joining the White House, Anthony worked on Wall Street and owned SkyBridge Capital, which was valued at $200 million when he sold it in January.

Meanwhile, Phillippe drew attention elsewhere on social media today, posting a picture of himself wearing women’s leggings to Instagram.

“XXL ladies leggings from CVS – birthday gift to myself (mad comfortable too),” he wrote, along with a photo of the patterned stretch pants.