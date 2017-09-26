Jennifer Lawrence and Gal Gadot Respond to Haters in Latest Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel‘s latest round-up of the internet’s harshest disses may be the most savage — and star-studded! — yet.

Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot and more put on their emotional armor for the 11th installment of “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” which debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

The Wonder Woman star kicked things off, struggling through the slang of a Twitter user who questioned her breast size.

“They’re here. They’re here, don’t worry,” she quipped after looking down.

Lawrence also retorted to a crude insult with her signature dry wit.

“I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic hand jobs,” the Mother! actress read before adding, “How did they know?”

Jake Gyllenhaal appeared glum as he read one Twitter’s user’s urge to punch him in his “ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face,” while other found the insults funny. Gwyneth Paltrow could barely hold a straight face when a troll took aim at her Goop-inspired beauty routines, and Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons forced back a laugh when he was referred to as “a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender.”

Kristen Bell actually agreed with her insulter.

She read, “Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person I’d be thrilled to be paired up with for a school project, but then would never want to hang out with her otherwise,” before adding, “That’s probably true.”

The biggest clapback belonged to Kumail Nanjiani, who wrapped the segment with a mom joke that will surely leave the troll speechless.

Other celebrities that appeared in the segment included Elisabeth Moss, John Lithgow, Dave Chappelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Jennifer Aniston, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton and Alec Baldwin.