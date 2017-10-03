Mean Girls Cast Gets Back Together to Raise Funds for Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Want to do something really “grool” in honor of Mean Girls Day?

October 3, A.K.A. the day that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it is in math class, is usually filled with “fetch” puns, memes and donning your best pink outfit. However, cast members of the high school flick are advocating for a new spin on the unofficial holiday in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 59 people dead and over 500 injured on Sunday.

Mean Girls stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett teamed up to make a video urging fans to donate to a GoFundMe initiative called “Mean Girls for Las Vegas.”

Throughout the video, the cast says, “This year, though, we’re doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it. After Sunday’s tragic events in Las Vegas, let’s give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help.”

The hope is for everyone to donate just $3 and quickly reach their goal of $300,000, with all proceeds going to the National Compassion Fund to benefit victims of the tragedy. The fund has previously been used to raise money for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting and September 11.

“We know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen,” Chabert says in the video.

Bennett, who played Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in the 2004 film, adds, “On October 3rd, I’ll ask you what day it is…”

“But we’ll also ask you to help,” Chabert finishes.

To donate and learn more about the initiative, head to the GoFundMe page.