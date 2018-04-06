See the Mean Girls Cast Side-by-Side with Their Characters' Broadway Counterparts 

As the classic high school-set movie heads to the Great White Way, get to know the actors who will be taking on the iconic characters on stage

Diana Pearl
April 06, 2018 12:00 PM
<p>The Africa-to-Chicago suburbs transplant, embodied by Lindsay Lohan in the film, will be played by Erike Henningsen on stage. Theater fans may recognize her from her turn as Fantine in <em>Les Mis&eacute;rables </em>on Broadway.</p>
CADY HERON

The Africa-to-Chicago suburbs transplant, embodied by Lindsay Lohan in the film, will be played by Erike Henningsen on stage. Theater fans may recognize her from her turn as Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway.

Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Taylor Louderman is playing the notorious teen queen on Broadway &mdash; the role originated by Rachel McAdams on the big screen. Louderman&#8217;s got quite a resume when it comes to film-to-musical adaptations: She starred in the <em>Bring It On </em>musical, as well as in a St. Louis production of <em>Legally Blonde</em>.&nbsp;</p>
REGINA GEORGE

Taylor Louderman is playing the notorious teen queen on Broadway — the role originated by Rachel McAdams on the big screen. Louderman’s got quite a resume when it comes to film-to-musical adaptations: She starred in the Bring It On musical, as well as in a St. Louis production of Legally Blonde

Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Kate Rockwell, who will play Amanda Seyfried&#8217;s role of Karen Smith, has the same high school movie-turned-musical pedigree as Louderman: She appeared in the <em>Bring It On </em>and <em>Legally Blonde </em>musicals, and had turns in <em>Hair </em>and <em>Rock of Ages</em>.&nbsp;</p>
KAREN SMITH

Kate Rockwell, who will play Amanda Seyfried’s role of Karen Smith, has the same high school movie-turned-musical pedigree as Louderman: She appeared in the Bring It On and Legally Blonde musicals, and had turns in Hair and Rock of Ages

Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Ashley Park will be bringing Lacey Chabert&#8217;s character to life on stage. Park is a Broadway veteran: She starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2017 revival of <em>Sunday in the Park With George</em>, and played Tuptim in <em>The King and I</em> on Broadway, too.</p>
GRETCHEN WEINERS

Ashley Park will be bringing Lacey Chabert’s character to life on stage. Park is a Broadway veteran: She starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park With George, and played Tuptim in The King and I on Broadway, too.

Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Lizzy Kaplan&#8217;s character is getting a bit of a makeover in the musical adaptation: Her last name will be Sarkisian, not Ian. Barrett Wilbert Weed, who starred in the musical version of another teen-favorite film, <em>Heathers</em>, and nabbed a Drama Desk nomination, will play the newly-renamed part.&nbsp;</p>
JANIS IAN 

Lizzy Kaplan’s character is getting a bit of a makeover in the musical adaptation: Her last name will be Sarkisian, not Ian. Barrett Wilbert Weed, who starred in the musical version of another teen-favorite film, Heathers, and nabbed a Drama Desk nomination, will play the newly-renamed part. 

Joan Marcus; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Gray Henson, who will play Daniel Franzese&#8217;s &#8220;too gay to function&#8221; character, Damian, nabbed his first part on Broadway in <em>Book of Mormon </em>in 2016.&nbsp;</p>
DAMIAN

Gray Henson, who will play Daniel Franzese’s “too gay to function” character, Damian, nabbed his first part on Broadway in Book of Mormon in 2016. 

Joan Marcus; Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Tony nominee Kerry Butler is taking the reins on Tina Fey&#8217;s math teacher part. She&#8217;s a familiar name to those who know Broadway: Butler was in the original cast of <em>Hairspray </em>and has acted in <em>Little Shop of Horrors </em>and <em>Xanadu</em>.&nbsp;</p>
MRS. NORBURY

Tony nominee Kerry Butler is taking the reins on Tina Fey’s math teacher part. She’s a familiar name to those who know Broadway: Butler was in the original cast of Hairspray and has acted in Little Shop of Horrors and Xanadu

Walter McBride/WireImage; Everett Collection
<p>Like Henson, Kyle Selig, who will play Aaron Samuels &mdash;&nbsp;Jonathan Bennett&#8217;s teen heartthrob character &mdash; has also starred in <em>Book of Mormon </em>on Broadway.</p>
AARON SAMUELS

Like Henson, Kyle Selig, who will play Aaron Samuels — Jonathan Bennett’s teen heartthrob character — has also starred in Book of Mormon on Broadway.

Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Prepare to hear the Mathlete rap from the lips of Cheech Manohar on stage &mdash; originally uttered by Rajiv Surendra in the film. Manohar is making his Broadway debut with the show: He just graduated from college last year. &nbsp;</p>
KEVIN GNAPOOR

Prepare to hear the Mathlete rap from the lips of Cheech Manohar on stage — originally uttered by Rajiv Surendra in the film. Manohar is making his Broadway debut with the show: He just graduated from college last year.  

Mary Ellen Matthews; Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Rick Younger, who will play North Shore High principal Mr. Duvall (Tim Meadows in the movie), started as a stand-up comedian before moving into musical gigs. He previously had a stint on a <em>Rent </em>national tour.</p>
MR. DUVALL

Rick Younger, who will play North Shore High principal Mr. Duvall (Tim Meadows in the movie), started as a stand-up comedian before moving into musical gigs. He previously had a stint on a Rent national tour.

BBB; Everett Collection
