Mayim Bialik shared a behind the scenes look of the iconic 1988 film Beaches — and revealed her mother had to light her “herbal” cigarettes.

The Big Bang Theory star, 41, shared the #tbt photo on Thursday of herself and costar Marcie Leeds while at Coney Island.

“Beaches #TBT! Ready for another take under the boardwalk, the cigarettes were herbal and my mom had to light them for me lol,” Bialik wrote. “We filmed at Coney Island but made it look like Atlantic City!”

The two reunited in 2016 after nearly 20 years apart to recreate their iconic opening scene. Bialik and Leeds played the 11-year-old versions of Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey’s characters, respectively, in the classic film.

During their reunion, the two opened up about where life had led them, with Leeds revealing that she was a practicing surgeon (she helped save Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords’ life the day she was shot).

Shortly after Beaches, Leeds decided to leave show business, but not without getting her first kiss from Leonardo DiCaprio. And while Bialik continued her acting career – appearing in numerous movies and TV shows including The Big Bang Theory – she also has a love for science and a degree in neuroscience.

“After Beaches, I did an episode of [the 1990 TV show] Parenthood with Leonardo DiCaprio,” Leeds said. “That was the first time I had kissed anyone and it was actually really heavy and weird for me, so I decided that having to deal with stuff like that was not what I wanted to do. I decided after that to leave acting.”