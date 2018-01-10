Matthew McConaughey's Wild Brother Rooster Has a New TV Show

Matthew McConaughey’s big brother Rooster is back on reality TV.

A self-made millionaire with a personality the size of West Texas, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey is teaming up again with his best friend and business partner Butch Gilliam to help aspiring entrepreneurs get to the next level.

The duo recently stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about their new show Rooster & Butch, which premieres Wednesday on A&E.

“We level the playing field,” McConaughey said. “It’s a condensed version of how we’ve done business our entire lives.”

Instead of taking investment pitches in stuffy boardrooms, McConaughey and Gilliam take a more personal, hands-on approach. Each episode, the duo spend time getting to know the people behind the opportunity, and their decisions are based more on personality than numbers.

Rooster McConaughey

Asked how the new show differs from their last reality venture, West Texas Investors Club, McConaughey told EW, “We don’t have presentations, because [Butch] hates them. I’m not that fond of them but if you don’t get to the point with Butch too quick, he’ll bail on you.

“Plus, it’s a little intimidating if they had to come in front of us, and we’re all about level playing field, and then we spend more time with them than we did before.”

Besides business the deals, the new show promises to feature plenty down South aphorisms, half-chewed cigars and of course, McConaughey’s favorite beverage Miller Lyte — a beer he enjoys so much he named his son after it.

Rooster & Butch premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on A&E.