Matthew McConaughey Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Congratulate Team USA Winter Olympics Winners

Matthew McConaughey has a sweet message for the Team USA Olympic athletes returning home from South Korea.

The actor took out a full-page ad in USA Today congratulating all the athletes who won a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The ad features the names of all the Olympians bringing home hardware broken up into gold, silver and bronze.

“From one local to another, Congratulations,” McConaughey says at the top of the ad.

The names include the entire gold medal winning women’s hockey team, standout skier Mikaela Shiffrin, the men’s curling team and snowboarders Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard and Shaun White with their names in gold. It then includes Chris Mazdzer and repeats Shiffrin and Anderson amongst the other silver medalists.

Lindsey Vonn, Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu and the Shib Sibs Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani are recognized with the other bronze medalists from the games.

Matthew McConaughey's ad Courtesy Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey ends the ad with a picture of the continent of the United States and his signature catchphrase “just keep livin,” which is also the name of his foundation.

The just keep livin Foundation is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future, according to its website.