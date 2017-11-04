Matthew McConaughey Spends His Birthday Passing Out 4,500 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

What a sweet birthday surprise!

On Saturday, Matthew McConaughey surprised everybody when he went to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, to help pass out 4,500 turkeys.

During a Facebook Live video, McConaughey, 48, went to the Wild Turkey Distillery and announced that he and “250 volunteers are going to deliver 4,500 turkeys to people around Lawrenceburg, and the volunteers that are here don’t know I’m here, so Eddie Russell’s about to invite me on hopefully to surprise them.

“And it’s my birthday,” the actor added as an afterthought.

McConaughey surprised Russell’s mom — who is married to Jimmy Russell, Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller — and she looked overjoyed to see the handsome Oscar-winner on her doorstep.

“Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this,” the birthday boy continued during his Facebook Live speech, also thanking Butterball for donating the turkeys. “We believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you’re going to create in your life to be thankful for.”

“So thank you for being here,” he added. “Let’s go make some people happy.”

Together, McConaughey and the volunteers canvassed the town of Lawrenceburg — the city where Wild Turkey Distillery is located — delivering turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

REATED VIDEO: Happy Birthday, Matthew McConaughey!

McConaughey first teamed up with the whiskey brand in September 2016 when he wrote, directed and starred in a series of commercials for the brand. And this September, the actor released a new ad with Wild Turkey — which he also directed.

“This new TV spot demonstrates the cool ease and authenticity of this brand,” McConaughey said at the time. “I met Wild Turkey’s Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell years ago, and I immediately knew something was special about this brand – they’re not afraid to do things the right way, even if that’s not the easiest way, never changing the formula to follow consumer trends.”

The partnership has unquestionably been a success for the liquor brand, which has seen a 14.6% growth in sales globally since the campaign first launched.