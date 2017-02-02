Matthew McConaughey Says ‘It’s Time for Us to Embrace’ Donald Trump in This ‘Divisive’ Time

Matthew McConaughey is weighing in on President Donald Trump.

The Gold star sat down with ChannelFi to talk about his new film, but the conversation quickly turned to the new commander in chief. After the interviewer suggested Gold was about “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,” McConaughey decided to share his thoughts on Trump.

Asked if Americans need to give the president a break, McConaughey answered, “Well, they don’t have a choice now.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Talks Proposing To His Wife And The Births Of His Three Children

He added, “He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

It’s unclear if the interview took place before or after President Trump’s controversial immigration ban. The actor’s wife, Camila Alves, was born in Brazil, but decided to stay in Los Angeles after visiting the city to see her aunt at the age of 15. After working as a housecleaner and waitress, she found success as a model and officially became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

Many of McConaughey’s fellow actors, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Mia Farrow, and Alyssa Milano, have spoken out against the ban.