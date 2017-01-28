Matthew McConaughey on His Career After Quitting Rom-Coms: ‘My Agent Did a Good Job Saying No’

Matthew McConaughey earned countless fans for his iconic first role in the comedy Dazed and Confused and later won the hearts of rom-com fans with movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. But he wasn’t satisfied.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor opened up about his decision to take on more serious roles. And after the release of Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in 2009 — and getting the “okay” from wife Camila Alves, he was ready to start fresh.

“My agent did a good job saying no, no, no,” he said of turning down other rom-com scripts. “Then the studios got the message and quit sending them. Then there was an impasse of nothing. And there was nothing for about eight months.”

McConaughey also explained the turmoil he endured while waiting for the right role.

“The anxiety was in how long will it be dry, how long will we get nothing?” and said he remembers thinking, “This shakes my floor a bit.”

But until he got his desired roles, one motto kept him going: “F–k the bucks – I’m going for the experience.”

He maintained, however, that he wasn’t taking on these different roles “for an eccentricity or an aberration. I’m not looking for a reason to be fatter … I would be more vain if I didn’t commit. I’m so vain that I don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Eventually, his patience paid off when he landed roles in the lower-budget films Killer Joe and Magic Mike, among others. By 2014, he took the Academy Awards stage as an Oscar winner for Best Actor for his portrayal of AIDS activist Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club.