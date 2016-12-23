Matthew Bellamy and Girlfriend Join Kate Hudson and Family in Aspen for the Holidays

The more the merrier!

Kate Hudson and her famous family are continuing their tradition of spending the holiday season in snowy Aspen — and this year her ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and his girlfriend Elle Evans are joining in on the fun.

Bellamy, 38, and Evans were spotted walking around town together and hitting the slopes with the rest of the family.

“Aspen we love you!! What a fun winter wonderland adventure extravaganza!” Evans captioned a shot of her and Bellamy on top of a mountain.

Aspen we love you!! What a fun winter wonderland adventure extravaganza! 🎿❄️☃️ can't wait to come back again soon 💙 #Aspen #Colorado #winterwonderland #ski #adventure #love #snow #holiday #fun #istillcantbelieveiskiedallthewaydown A photo posted by e l l e . e v a n s 🗝 (@elloelle) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:13pm PST

Bellamy is the father of Hudson’s second son, Bingham.

Hudson, 37, has also documented the winter fun on social media, posting countless snaps of herself spending time with her two boys.

Roasted marshmallows anyone? 🎄🍢🎄 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

She also posted an especially cute group photo of herself and her boys smiling alongside her brother Oliver Hudson and his family.

“Beautiful snowy day in the mountains with my number ones,” she captioned the photo.

Pine Creek Cookhouse yearly ski 🎿 Beautiful snowy day in the mountains with my number ones ❄️❤️❄️ #LoveMyFamily @theoliverhudson @ehud26 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:49am PST

Though Hudson and Bellamy called off their engagement in 2014, they have remained close friends and devoted co-parents.

“Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it. If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” she told Allure in 2015. “That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

Aspen is a town that is close to Hudson’s heart — mom Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell raised their children in nearby Snowmass, Colorado.